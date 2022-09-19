An Ikeja Special Offences Court has sentenced popular kidnap kingpin Evans and his accomplice to 21 years of imprisonment



Popular kidnap kingpin Chukwudimeme Onwuamadika popularly known as Evans and his accomplice, Victor Aduba, have been convicted of 21 years imprisonment to life imprisonment for kidnapping.

Vanguard reported that Evans and his accomplice kidnapped a businessman, Sylvanus Ahamonou and collected N420,000 as ransom from his family.

Court gives 21 years imprisonment to Evans Photo Credit: UGC

Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the Ikeja Special Offences Court on Monday, September 19, handed out the sentence to the trio on Friday after convicting them on two counts of conspiracy and kidnapping of a businessman, Donatus Duru.

Who did Evans kidnap?

The victim is the Managing Director of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

In convicting the trio, Justice Oshodi held that the prosecution had successfully proved the charge against them beyond a reasonable doubt.

In reaching his verdict on Evans, the judge held that he observed the demeanour of the witness, stating that in some of the confessional videos played in court, Evans had mentioned some of the other defendants and the roles they played in the crime.

“He was seen freely laughing and willingly answered questions. A close look at his body shows no sign of torture. He did not look unkempt. He is seen laughing even when he was told that he must be a rich kidnapper,” Justice Oshodi said.

“He showed no remorse in the dock and tried to lie his way out of the crimes despite the video evidence.”

What is the evidence used against Evans in court?

He concluded that the evidence tendered before the court, especially their video confessions, corroborated their guilt.

The court discharged and acquitted Ogechi Uchechukwu and two former soldiers of the Nigerian Army, Chilaka Ifeanyi and Victor Aduba, for lack of sufficient evidence linking them to the crime.

When was Evans first arraigned in court?

The Lagos State government had arraigned Evans alongside Uche Amadi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, and Victor Aduba for allegedly kidnapping the Managing Director of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Limited, Donatus Dunu, on February 14, 2017.

The state had claimed that the convicts committed the alleged offence between February 14 and April 12, 2017.

The prosecution further told the court that the incident occurred at about 7:45 pm, along Obokun Street, in the Ilupeju area of Lagos.

