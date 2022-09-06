Some state-owned universities have not joined the ASUU strike as the industrial actions of the academics enter the 204th day

States whose universities did not join the industrial action included Osun, Oyo, Lagos, Rivers, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Anambra

The federal government has also vowed, on Monday, September 5, to deploy all strategies to end strikes in the country's tertiary institutions

About 10 state-owned universities are not taking part in the industrial action declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

It has been revealed that academic activities have never stopped in universities owned by Oyo, Osun, Anambra, Borno, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Lagos, Rivers and Delta states, The Punch reported.

When did ASUU begin its strike?

On February 14, the academic union announced a one-month warning strike, but the warning strike has entered six months and was recently declared indefinite by the union.

Last week, ASUU declared a "comprehensive, total and indefinite strike", which turned the six-month-old strike into a major national crisis.

This is as the union argued that the federal government had failed to meet up with his demands.

On Monday, September 5, the federal government promised to end the culture of industrial actions in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

But as the ASUU strike entered its 204th day, some state universities' lecturers attended classes and gave lectures.

Below is the list of the universities that are not on strike:

Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rivers state

Rivers State University, Port Harcourt

Delta State University, Abraka

Osun State University

Technical University, Ibadan, Oyo state

Chukwuemeka Odumekwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, Anambra

Kwara State University, Malete

Lagos State University, Ojo

