Earlier, Personnel of the Police Service Commission (PSC) called for the resignation of the chairman, IGP Musiliu Smith (Rtd) over alleged ineptitude

The chairman of the Joint Service Union, PSC chapter, Adoyi Adoyi, noted that the striking workers vowed to launch a massive protest soon if Smith refuses to quit and their demands were not met by the Federal Government

In a new development, Smith has finally bowed to pressure and therefore resigned from his position, on Wednesday, September 14

The chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Musiliu Smith has resigned from his position.

According to a report by Daily Trust, the Board of the Commission asked Smith to resign and he accepted.

The workers began an indefinite strike over an alleged breach of rules of engagement in the statutory roles of the commission by the IG, Usman Baba amongst others. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Sources claim

An impeccable source at the commission told the newspaper that Smith, a former Inspector-General of Police, is expected to hand over to Retired Justice Clara Ogunbiyi representing the judiciary at the commission.

The commission's spokesman confirmed the development

Ikechukwu Ani, the spokesman for the commission, also confirmed the resignation to the newspaper on Wednesday, on the phone.

The feud

The commission and the Office of the Inspector-General of Police had been at loggerheads over which body has the right to conduct the recruitment into the Force.

The PSC had advertised recruitment for constables and urged interested applicants to visit its website to apply.

But the police in a statement urged members of the public to discard the notice, insisting that the recruitment process is the sole responsibility of the Force.

Source: Legit.ng