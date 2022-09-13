The Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has made a strong revelation about the #EndSARS

In a recent interview, the Force PRO noted that the #EndSARS protest did not address the struggle for better pay for officers

Adejobi who expressed displeasure over the actions of the agitators note that the move made the issues of the Force more complicated in the long run

The Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi in an interview with The Punch revealed the #EndSARS protest did not address the police reform.

According to Adejobi, during the protest against police brutality, the demonstrators claimed their demands included better pay for policemen but were wrong.

Lagos CP, Hakeem Odumosu speaks with the press after his men disperse youths with tear gas canisters during one-year anniversary of #EndSars in Lagos, on October 20, 2021. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

EndSARS didn't address police reform

He noted that the movement did not address better pay for police because the Force lost so many things to the crisis as the agitators lost grip, control and focus of their aim for the movement.

Speaking further, Adejobi said:

"Well, I don’t like discussing #EndSARS for many reasons. However, it has become a history and reference point for many discussions today across the globe.

"I was involved in the crisis. It was not entirely a protest. I was the PPRO in Lagos State which was the epicentre of the #EndSARS protest then. It was terrible."

Adejobi speaks on what police's greatest loss

He affirmed thus:

"The original agitators had some protests but they lost grip, control and focus. So, personally, I was not convinced that #EndSARS was meant to reform the police because the police lost so many things to the crisis, including lives and property.

"You cannot claim to speak for me and still kill me."

Man arrested during EndSARS protest released

In a related story Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who was arrested during the 2020 EndSARS protests was released in 2022.

The man named Peter John who is from Borno state was detained at the Kiri Kiri Correctional Centre, Lagos.

His release came after the intervention of Nigerian lawyer, Festus Ogun.

Mr Macaroni pleads with police, Lagos govt after getting death threats for speaking about Lekki Tollgate

Meanwhile, Nigerian comedian, Mr Macaroni, has shared one of the many death threats he receives regularly, and this time, it is for speaking up against the re-introduction of fares at the Lekki tollgate.

The comedian took to his Twitter page to share a screenshot of a message he got from someone who vowed to kill him on sight.

The person wondered what business Mr Macaroni has with the Lekki tollgate and predicted that he might lose his life because of the foolishness.

Source: Legit.ng