Tanko Yunusa has defended Peter Obi over the latter's viral video in which he insulted Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The Labour party chieftain in his defence insisted that Peter Obi will never insult anyone because he sees all other candidates as brothers

Going further, he added that Obi won’t engage in any personal attacks with anybody, as he is focused on an issue-based campaign

A Labour Party chieftain, Tanko Yunusa, has defended the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, after a video of him reading a message he claimed was from a “Tinubu group” went viral.

The message Obi read in the video was an anti-Igbo message warning people who are Yoruba against voting for him. The former Anambra State governor was also recorded to have complained about Tinubu’s health, amongst others.

Tanko Yunusa has defended Peter Obi over the ideo against Tinubu. Photo: Obi Support group/SWAGA

Source: Facebook

Yunusa, however, backed Obi, saying the video did not emanate from him.

“I am so sure that that video was not even made by him (Obi). I am 100 per cent sure because he is not that kind of person neither is he an ethnic person. His interest is in the Nigerian project,” Yunusa said Monday on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Labour Party chieftain added that Obi viewed all presidential candidates as his senior brothers and won’t engage in any personal attacks with anybody, as he is focused on an issue-based campaign.

Yunusa accused the opposition of being interested in stoking the embers of ethnic tension and divisions.

He said, “Let me quote Comrade Peter Peter Obi this afternoon when he was speaking: he said the presidential candidates, some of them are his senior brothers. He has so much given them respect as Nigeria’s leaders. He has never and will never derogate anybody, especially in the position of leadership.

“He has always been interested in issue-based politics and campaigns, not mudslinging, not backstabbing, not even mentioning people’s name.

“We are aware that there are also people who are trying to pin the issue of religion and tribal sentiments on our candidate and we have always tried to run away from it.

“Peter Obi will not engage in any personal attack with anybody. So, I doubt the veracity of that particular statement they are making reference to,” he said.

The Labour Party chieftain also said the party has unveiled online registration and free membership for all those who are willing to join ‘Obidient Movement’.

Yunusa further reiterated that Obi has not opened any account for any election donation.

2023: Peter Obi assassination attempt? Fresh facts emerge as media aide break silence

The camp of Labour Party presidential, Peter Obi has debunked reports that the former Anambra state governor was attacked.

Peter Obi's spokesperson, Valentine Obienyem made this known via a statement issued to the press on Monday, September 12.

As contained in the statement, Obienyem branded the report as fake news noting that it was instigated by the spokesperson of the presidential campaign of the APC, Mr. Festus Keyamo.

2023: Why Peter Obi cannot be disqualified but can be jailed

Meanwhile, there has been a recent call from a group for INEC to disqualify Peter Obi, over proposed N100bn campaign funds.

The proposed budget is outrageously above the N50bn maximum expenses the Electoral Act 2022 stipulated for a presidential candidate to spend.

However, the constitution did not recommend disqualification of presidential candidates for spending beyond the stipulated expenses but either paying a fine or being jailed.

Source: Legit.ng