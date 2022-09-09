An automobile accident in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state, has claimed the lives of a couple and their 9-month-old baby

The husband who was a motorcyclist was conveying his wife and child to a destination when a truck rammed into them

The yet-to-be-identified truck driver attempted to escape but was caught by motorcyclists who chased after him

Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state - A yet-to-be-identified truck driver has crushed a couple, Sola Olaniyan, his wife, Mojisola, and their 9-month-old baby, Ogooluwa, to death on Ibadan Road, in the Ijebu-Ode area of Ogun state.

The Punch reported that Sola, a motorcyclist, was conveying his wife and child to a destination in Ijebu-Ode when the truck driver rammed into them.

A truck crushed a couple, Sola Olaniyan, his wife, Mojisola, and their 9-month-old baby, Ogooluwa, to death in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state. Photo credit: @channelstv

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that the motorcyclist’s wife and child were said to have died on the spot due to the impact of the accident on Wednesday, September 7.

Eyewitness speaks

An eyewitness, Sijuade Owolabi, said the motorcyclist, who sustained injuries, died while being rushed to the Federal Medical Center, Abeokuta, for treatment.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“The accident happened around 8pm and the mother and her child died at that spot but the husband who was severely wounded, was rushed to the state hospital and immediately referred to FMC, Abeokuta, but he died at the entrance," Owolabi said.

“The truck driver tried escaping but he was caught by some motorcyclists and his truck was burnt at Imowo, Ijebu-Ode. Angry mobs attacked the driver but he was saved by policemen," the eyewitness added.

Ogun State Traffic Compliance Corps speaks

Confirming the tragic incident, the spokesman of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi said the truck driver attempted to escape but was apprehended by motorcyclists who chased after him.

“The dead persons involved in the hit-and-run crash are members of the same family. The Okada rider was the father; the woman was his wife, while the minor was their child," Akinbiyi said.

The spokesperson, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun state command, Florence Okpe, also confirmed the incident.

Tragedy as four dead, six injured in accident on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

In a related development, an accident involving a Mazda bus and a bus on the Iperu bridge, Ogere on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, claimed four persons' lives while six others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The accident was confirmed by the sector commander of the federal road safety commission, Ogun state command, Ahmed Umar, to journalists on Tuesday, July 26.

“The Mazda bus driver who was on high speed crashed into the moving truck from behind due to a slight defect on the truck. The truck’s rear lights made to signal vehicles from behind were not functioning," the FRSC stated.

Source: Legit.ng