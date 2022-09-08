An uncompleted five-storey hotel building collapsed in Ibadan, in the early hours of Thursday, September 8

No fewer than seven persons were injured in the collapse recorded in the Oyo state capital, according to an eyewitness

The rescued victims are currently receiving medical attention at the University College Hospital, Ibadan

No fewer than seven persons have been reportedly injured after the collapse of an uncompleted five-storey hotel building in the early hours of Thursday, September 8, in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The affected building was adjacent to one of the new generation banks at Awosika in Ibadan North local government area of Oyo state, Nigerian Tribune reported.

The Makinde-led Oyo state government is yet to react to the building collapse. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

It was gathered that a rescue team including people in the neighbourhood and passersby have been able to rescue seven people who are currently receiving medical attention at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

Ibadan building collapse: Eyewitness speaks

Meanwhile, an eyewitness account disclosed that the incident occurred around 5.45 am when the Muslim faithful were returning from early morning prayers.

He disclosed that the number of injured persons has risen to seven while the rescue team is battling hard to remove the debris in search of other survivors.

A combined team of the State Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Commission and other security agencies have deployed to the scene to minimize casualty rates, The Punch also reported.

More dead bodies recovered in Lagos 7-storey building collapse

In a related development, more dead bodies were recovered from the rubble of the collapsed building which occurred in Lagos on Sunday, September 4.

The body of an elderly man was among the three bodies recovered as the death toll in the incident increased to five. The 7-storey building reportedly caved in the early hours of Sunday on Oba Idowu Oniru Street, Victoria Island, Lagos state.

Two bodies had earlier been recovered on Sunday by emergency responders. Despite pulling down the building to ground zero, more people were still said to be trapped. Those trapped were said to be sleeping in the building prior to the tragic incident.

