Elder Ezekiel Abioye Odumakin, the father of late Comrade Yinka Odumakin has died at the age of 116.

He died on Monday evening, August 29, around 5.30pm.

Wife of the late Odmakin, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin broke the news of Pa Odumaki’s death on Monday evening.

She said she spoke with the old man earlier today and that they had a brief prayer session along other with family discussions.

“Nigerians would recall Pa Odumakin as one who stood firmly in faith as the pain of a huge loss ravaged him,” she said.

Okei-Odumakin said papa would be sorely missed as he was not only the patriarch but the rallying point for the entire family.

“Until his passing on today, Elder Ezekiel Abioye Odumakin was the Baba Ijo of C.A.C. Moro land,’ she added.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She said further announcements would be made as the family deemed fit

Source: Legit.ng