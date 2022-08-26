The National Broadcasting Commission has suspended the shutdown of some broadcast stations across Nigeria over the failure to renew their broadcasting licences.

NBC had on Friday, August 19, issued a shutdown notice to the licensees including DAAR Communications Ltd and Silverbird TV/Rhythm FM and others that are indebted to the commission.

However, a statement signed by the NBC's director-general, Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, said the commission would be reneging on its initial declaration.

NBC said it has suspended the earlier planned shutdown of over 50 broadcast stations across Nigeria. Photo: Premium Times

lelah said that following the ultimatum, the commission has received positive responses from the debtor licensees, including big players in the broadcast industry.

He added that sequel to a follow-up meeting held with executives of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), and other critical stakeholders in the industry, the commission has decided to temporarily suspend the shutdown of the indebted Broadcast stations all over the country.

His words:

"We express our profound appreciation to the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria, the affected licensees and Broadcast Stakeholders for their responses and interventions. We, specifically, thank DAAR Communications Ltd and Silverbird TV/Rhythm FM for their responses.

The Commission is not unaware of the difficulties this shutdown must have caused the operators and other stakeholders, but must state that the Commission will always operate within the National Broadcasting Commission Act, Cap. N11, Laws of the Federation, 2004."

