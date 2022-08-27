Suspected bandits have invaded a farm company in Anchau town of Kubau Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing a soldier and abducting two officials of the farm.

One of the civilians abducted is a Zimbabwean national while the other victim is a Nigerian.

The bandits invaded the company around 1:30pm on Wednesday.

‎A vigilante working in the community identified the Zimbabwean as one Mr Charles Choko.

‎”They (bandits) attacked and killed a soldier working in the farm company and also Kidnapped one Mr Charles Choko from Zimbabwe and one Yusuf Aliyu Bello from Kano state,” he said.

A villager who pleaded anonymity claimed that he saw a team of security agencies on Friday ‎going into the nearby bush in search of the victims.

Calls to the Chairman of the Local Government, Basher Suleiman Zuntu, remained unanswered. He also didn’t reply a text message sent to him.

‎When contacted, the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Jalige, promised to find out the details and revert, but he had not done so as of the time of filling this report.

Source: Legit.ng