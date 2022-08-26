The APC has denied the report that it spent between N600m to N800m on publicity alone during its presidential primary election

The ruling party, through the chairman of the media and publicity committee and governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule, said the party only spent N100m for the election

Recall that the APC held a 3-day special convention that started on June 7, which later produced Bola Tinubu, as the presidential candidate of the party

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress APC has reacted to the report that its publicity committee spent N800 million for the presidential primaries that produced Bola Tinubu as its flagbearer.

There have been unconfirmed accounts on social media of how the media team of the APC expanded between N600m and N800m for publicity alone, The Punch reported.

APC denies spending N800m on publicity during presidential primary Photo Credit: UGC

APC publicity and media committee on presidential primaries submits report

The allegation went viral a few days after the after the ruling party concluded its 3 days national convention that took place at Eagle Square in Abuja on June 7.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, August 26, the chairman of the media and publicity committee for the convention and governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule, debunked the social media report.

Governor Sule made the denial while submitting his official report to the party’s national secretary.

APC spends N100m on publicity during its presidential primary

The secretary of the publicity sub-committee, Senator Bello Mandiya and other members were also present during the submission.

The committee chairman revealed that the 56-man media committee was given N120m and had spent N100m, while N20m have been returned to the party’s account.

“I am here with a draft of N20 million to present to the Chairman of our Party as the balance remaining from what we were given because we did not spend everything,” Sule said.

