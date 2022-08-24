The minister of transportation, Muazu Sambo, has said it will be insensitive to resume Abuja-Kaduna train services while some families of the March terrorist attack are still in captivity

Sambo revealed that the second reason for the delay is the need to deploy surveillance facilities that will monitor rail tracks

The minister also made it known that the FEC has approved the sum of N1.49 billion for the NRC to repair the cranes

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has revealed that it cannot restart the Abuja-Kaduna train services now because of the sensitivity of the plight of families whose members are still in terrorists’ captivity.

This was revealed by the minister of transportation, Muazu Sambo, on Wednesday, August 24, Daily Trust reported.

The minister said this while responding to the questions from state house correspondents after the federal executive council (FEC) meeting, which was preceded by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Why Abuja-Kaduna train services have not resumed operation

Sambo added that 2 matters are responsible for the delay in the resumption of the Abuja-Kaduna train services, which were suspended after the March terrorist attack.

They are:

Traumatised family members of those that are still in terrorists’ captivity The need to have surveillance facilities to monitor rail tracks.

FG planning to incur surveillance on rail tracks

The minister said the government is looking for the best surveillance option that will accommodate its public-private partnership arrangement.

He, however, declined to give a definite timeline for executing the initiative.

“If I give a timeline, I’ll be lying to you. It will be insensitive to restart the service if some families weep day and night over their members still in the bush,” Sambo said.

Government approves N1.49 billion for NRC to repair cranes

He said the government is conscious of the cost, but that definite progress will be made in about a month.

The minister announced that the FEC has approved a contract of about N1.49 billion for the Nigerian Railway Corporation to repair the cranes.

