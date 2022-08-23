The federal government has moved to recognise and register an ASUU splinter group, CONUA; after 4 years, it has applied.

The application of the group, according to sources in the ministry of education, has been referred to a committee to look at based on the constitutional provision

The committee will, after its perusal, brief the minister for labour and employment because it is within the ministry that the registration would be done

FCT, Abuja - On Tuesday, there are indications that the federal government has referred an application from a splinter group of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to a committee.

The group under the umbrella of the Congress of University Academics (CONUA) is seeking registration under the federal government to register as a separate union, Vanguard reported.

CONUA recently called on government to recognise it

The group recently called on the government to register and recognise it as an academic staff union in the Nigerian university system.

The group said it had met all the needed requirements for it to be recognised by the ministry of labour and employment.

Investigation showed that CONUA submitted a registration request as a separate academic staff union of the university to the ministry of labour and employment through the Trade Union’s registrar office four years ago.

CONUA wants to be registered as separate academic group

A source in the ministry of education revealed that CONUA had applied to the government to be recognised as a separate body.

According to the source, “We are aware that a group of university lecturers has applied to be registered as an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress. It has been about three or four years they applied for the registration. The application was referred to a committee that looks at it based on constitutional provisions. The committee is expected to brief the Minister of Labour that has the responsibility to carry out such assignment.”

