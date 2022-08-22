Gunmen have reportedly murdered a major of the Nigerian Army, Churchill Orji, in Anambra state

The soldier was killed while in an operation in the troubled Azia axis of Ihiala local government area of the southeast state

The ugly incident was reportedly confirmed to newsmen by a schoolmate of the deceased named Leonard Edu

Ihiala LGA, Anambra state - A major of the Nigerian Army, Churchill Orji, has been reportedly shot dead in Anambra state.

Daily Trust reported that the soldier was killed while in an operation in the troubled Azia axis of Ihiala local government area of the state.

Gunmen reportedly killed a major of the Nigerian Army, Churchill Orji, in Anambra state. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

A schoolmate of the deceased, Leonard Edu, was reported to have confirmed the development to journalists.

He said:

“He was my senior in Agulu Boys Secondary School. Our labour prefect then. It’s true he was killed by unknown gunmen at Azia, in Ihiala.

“Rest in peace my brother from Nneogidi village, Agulu, Major Churchil Orji killed yesterday (Sunday) at Azia/ukpor defending the South-East from the marauders."

Another source was quoted as saying:

“An Anambra indigene, Major C Orji, was killed in Ihiala/Azia axis by unknown gunmen. Father(God), we are at your mercy in Anambra state. May the soul of Major C Orji rest in peace.”

Police react

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the police command in Anambra state, Tochukwu Ikenga, said he was yet to receive a report about the incident, according to Daily Trust.

Ihiala axis, bordering Imo State, where the army major was reportedly killed, has been known for notorious activities.

Governor Soludo engages traditional spiritualists to combat insecurity

Meanwhile, in a bid to combat insecurity and other related criminal activities in Anambra state, Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has reportedly resorted to seeking the help of traditional herbalists and spiritualists.

The decision was reported to have been finalised during the state executive council meeting presided by the governor of Anambra state himself.

Legit.ng gathered that herbalists and traditional spiritualists will be registered by the state government and reach an agreement with them to stop making charms used by criminals especially the ones used for abducting people.

Source: Legit.ng