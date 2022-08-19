Another breakthrough has been made in efforts to secure freedom for the abducted passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna bound train attack in March

Halimatu Atta, a 90-year-old woman believed to be the oldest passenger onboard has regained her freedom from the kidnapper's den

She was freed alongside her 53-year-old daughter, Adama Atta Aliyu and two other persons

The Daily Trust newspaper reported that the 90-year-old was released alongside her daughter and two other victims on Friday, August 19.

The release of 90-year-old Halimatu Atta was reported to have been negotiated by Kaduna‎-based Publisher, Tukur Mamu. Photo: Daily Trust

Source: UGC

As gathered by Legit.ng, the negotiation of their release was orchestrated by Tukur Mamu, a Kaduna-based publisher.

Mamu said:

“I can confirm that earlier on Friday, four additional victims of the train attack were released by their abductors.

“Amongst those that were released on Friday are the oldest victim, a grandmother, Mama Halimatu Atta. She is 90 years old."

Mamu stated that the names of the other victims were 53-year-old Adama Atta Aliyu, the daughter of Halima, Mohammed Sani Abdulmaji (M.S Ustaz), and Alhaji Modin Modi Bodinga.

He said:

“The four released victims just left my office. They said they came collectively to thank me for the past efforts I made to mediate on their behalf and for convincing their abductors to drop the threats of executing them and to plead for all stakeholders especially the federal government to intensify efforts as the condition of the remaining 23 victims they left at the forest is pathetic."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported earlier that another seven hostages were released by the terrorists prior to the release of 90-year-old Halima.

The seven freed passengers are a family of 6, including an 18-month-old baby girl, 5 other members of the family, and a 60-year-old sick woman.

Their release was confirmed by Tukur Mamu, a media consultant to Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, who confirmed that they were released on the intervention of Gumi.

In another development, the administration of Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State has been under scrutiny again amid the incessant insecurity crisis in the state.

Senator Shehu Sani, a usual nemesis of El-Rufai's administration, has once again criticized his approach to combatting insecurity.

He accused El-Rufai of being complacent and inactive in providing adequate resources required to fight insecurity in the state.

