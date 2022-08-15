The administration of Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State has been under scrutiny again amid the incessant insecurity crisis in the state

Senator Shehu Sani, a usual nemesis of El-Rufai's administration has once again criticized his approach to combatting insecurity

He accused El-Rufai of being complacent and inactive in providing adequate resources required to fight insecurity in the state

Senator Shehu Sani has accused the incumbent governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai of contributing to the insecurity challenges in the state.

As reported by Premium Times, Senator Shehu Sani said this during an interview with Arise Television on Sunday, August 14.

The rivalry between Senator San and Governor El-Rufai has resulted in many heated feuds and disagreements over the years. Photo: Guardian

Senator Sani said the governor’s memo to President Muhammadu Buhari stating the incessant rise of insecurity in the state was just an attempt to excuse himself from the problem.

As gathered by Legit.ng, Senator Sani described El-Rufai’s memo to President Buhari as an admission of his failure in the fight against insecurity in the state.

It was gathered that El-Rufai’s memo to the president stated that terrorists were forming a “parallel” government and “permanent operational base” in the state.

Senator Sani however questioned the proactiveness of Governor El-Rufai in the northwest region.

He compared the response approach of other states to insecurity to that of Kaduna stating that Kaduna is way below par with some states in the provision of adequate support to combat insecurity.

Senator Sani said:

“The Kaduna government has not done well in tackling the insecurity and no (adequate) support for the security agencies operating in the state and some of his (the governor) utterances have made the terrorists move into Kaduna.

“The governor is not proactive to security in terms of support, the security situation could not have been to this level if the governor and his colleagues in the affected states use the available resources of their state to help the security agencies.”

Senator Sani names unsaved regions in Kaduna

While speaking during the interview, Senator Sani enumerated two local governments suffering from incessant attacks.

He said the Kaduna North and Kaduna region are not safe for residents as it has now become a danger zone occupied by terrorists.

Senator Sani further berated the capacity of El-Rufai’s administration stating that the state has suffered more attacks despite having numerous s military advantages.

The Kaduna State Government is yet to respond to the allegations raised by Mr Sani. The governor’s media aide, Muyiwa Adekeye, could not be immediately reached on his known phone number.

