Nigerian Govt Shutsdown Silverbird, AIT, Raypower, Rhythm FM, Others’

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has revoked the broadcast licences of Silverbird TV, AIT, Raypower FM, and Rhythm FM amongst others over failure to renew their broadcast licences.

Director General of the NBC Mallam Balarabe Shehu also directed its state offices to liaise with security agencies to ensure the shut down of the operation of these stations within the next 24 hours. The stations owe NBC N2.66 billion.

Source: Legit.ng