Governors across the 36 states of the country have been blamed for the challenges bedevilling the nation

The blame was levelled on the governors over the weekend by a former leader of the Trade Union Congress

Peter Esele condemned the recommendation by the governors for the Federal government to retire all civil servants over the age of 50

The former leader of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Peter Esele has accused Nigerian governors of majorly contributing to the challenges faced in the country.

The Punch reports that Esele alleged the governors across the 36 states are Nigeria's major problem.

A veteran trade union leader has condemned the call by the government for FG to retire civil servants above 50 years. Photo: Peter Esele

Source: UGC

Speaking in reaction to the recommendation by members of the Nigerian Governors' Forum for the Federal Government to offer a one-off retirement package for civil servants above 50 years of age, Esele urged the governors to focus on their states.

The union leader noted that the demand made by the governors is uncalled for as most of them have not fulfilled their deliverables in terms of education and key sectors of the economy.

His words:

“They should face their states and allow the Federal Government to come up with a such decision on its own.

“After all, what have they the governors done in the areas of primary and secondary education which falls under their purview, even in the area of primary health care delivery."

Nigerian governors only interested in borrowing

PM News reports that Esele also accused all the governors of being interested in plunging their states into debt rather than solving challenges facing their jurisdictions.

He said:

“The governors are not telling us what they did with the money. I don’t know how many states in Nigeria you can put side-by-side with the amount they have borrowed from the Federal Government and also from the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

“Our attention has been on the president and that is why the governors are getting away with corruption because if we dig deep, corruption at the state level is unprecedented."

