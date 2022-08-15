The northwest caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) wants the party and Tinubu to reserve some key positions for them

According to the caucus, this will be in exchange for its support to win the 2023 presidential elections

Some of the key positions are the secretary to the Government of the Federation, minister of finance among other juicy ones

Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai reportedly led the presentation of a position paper by the North West caucus of the party to Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The northwest asked the flagbearer and the national leadership of the party to yield to the region other key political appointments.

In the presentation, the zonal caucus of the party noted that in view of the region’s importance and contributions to electoral victory at the forthcoming polls, all these key appointments should also be reserved for the area.

But the APC flagbearer went ahead and quickly announced his VP choice, while noting the other demands.

Here is a list of the key positions wanted by the northwest as published by Vanguard Newspaper.

VP Secretary to the Government of the Federation Finance Works Agriculture FCT Interior ministers National Security Adviser Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA Nigerian Ports Authority NPA Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing system for Agricultural Lending, NIRSAL Bank of Agriculture (BOA) Bank of Industry (BOI) Department of State Services (DSS) Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN)

