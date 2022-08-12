The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is leaving no stone unturned in making sure the internet is safe from fraudsters

This time around, on Thursday, August 11, they stormed the hideout of fraudsters in Asaba, Delta state and arrested twenty-six young Nigerians over alleged cybercrime

Meanwhile, the anti-graft agency made this known through a tweet on its Twitter page, posted on Friday, August 12

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Benin Zonal Command on Thursday, August 11, 2022, arrested 26 suspected internet fraudsters at their hideout in Asaba, Delta state.

The anti-graft agency on Thursday made this disclosure through a statement signed and sighted by Legit.ng on its Twitter page.

The names, details and items recovered were also disclosed accompanied by photos.

The suspects

The suspects are;

Austin Okolo, Modebe Olisa, Onyemailu Chisom, Igbudy Collins Eloho, Onyema Okwuose, Daniel Idoko Emumena, Chidibele Kelvin, Pius Ikwebe, Azubuike Maxwell Odor, Obaze Justice, Monye Emeka Divine, Okirhienye Oghenetega, Anointed Governor, and Nebeolisa Obinna.

Other suspects

Others include;

Johnson Nnaemeka and Augstine Imunor, Ukazu Henry, Destiny Ikpekpe, Joromi Odoko, Clinton Oletu Emma, Nicholas Brain, Anamali Azuka, Nonye Fimber Dugbele, Nwazi Ebuka, Chmezie Emeka and Onyeje Chuka.

Items recovered

Items recovered from them include a Toyota Camry car, two Mercedes Benz C300 cars, mobile phones and laptops.

The suspects will be arraigned in court soon.

Nigerians react

Nigerians in their reactions on the microblogging site Twitter urged the EFCC to go after the real fraudsters in the polity.

@keri7_sam tweeted

"Una nor dey arrest real fraudsters for the country.."

@GHOZHIE tweeted

"Hmmmm..asaba.....i no surprise sha...just dey remember rodinia hotel and rodinia restaurant fr asaba summit junction..."

@Nnamdi08835447 tweeted

"Why do they asked them to turn their back."

@ogunboss01 tweeted and queried

"Unah no Dey gree arrest politicians again? Every time *we arrest 26 internet fraudsters *"

@Hondammybash tweeted

"I know when you arrest all the young people finish you'll rest.

"Awon osiwin eniyan."

@ABIODUNDOSUNM11 tweeted

"I think EFCC should broker a law to be passed increasing the length of time and penalty for this crime. These guys go into prison and become hardened even beyond what they do in the short period by mixing with their peers and other hardened criminals in prison."

@BabatundeMakin tweeted

"They are still a suspect not yet guilty of their charges not until they are found with evidence to prove they are guilty of their and I think once you are a suspect they don’t declare the faces yet until they are being charge of their crimes."

