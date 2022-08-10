The plans to arrest sponsors of the June 5, 2022 terrorist attack on the Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo state is on

In the attack that shocked the whole country and beyond, about 40 worshippers were killed and scores injured

According to a source, Nigeria security agencies have now launched manhunt for five financiers involved in the attack

Punch Newspaper reports that security operatives had identified the sponsors and directed all port and border authorities to watch out for them.

The financials are said to be five number.

The source said:

‘’The security agencies have nabbed nine persons for direct or indirect involvement in the bloody attack on the Owo Catholic Church. They are now in the process of apprehending the financiers and sponsors of the terror attack. Officers at the nation’s airports and borders have been ordered to watch out for and arrest the culprits who are on the run as they may be desperate to leave the country to evade justice.’’

Again, gunmen attack Owo 2 months after church massacre

In another development, the people of Owo have been plagued with another gunmen attack two months after the church massacre by terrorists.

It was gathered that three persons were injured during the recent attack which transpired at about 10 pm on Wednesday, July 27.

Further information gathered reveals that the gunmen attacked a construction company.

Ondo church attack: OPC, Gani Adams warns of imminent war in southwest

Meanwhile, the popular leader of the defunct vigilante group, OPC, Gani Adams, described the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, as ungodly.

In separate statements, the generalissimo and the group warned of imminent war in the southwest region.

Otunba Adams further expressed concern about the security situation across the country, describing the attack as a threat to the foundation and existence of worshippers.

