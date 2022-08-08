FCT, Abuja - There was pandemonium amongst Abuja residents as several commercial motorcyclists, popularly called Okada riders, on Monday, August 8 protested the seizure of their motorcycles by the Abuja task force team in Goza area along the Airport road.

Punch newspaper reported that their protest led to the disruption of activities and movement around the area which led to a serious traffic situation.

One of the eyewitnesses who preferred to be anonymous said:

“FCT taskforce went there to seize the motorcycles of those operating at the expressway. They have been warned to stop using the highway. But they still do, which was why the task force came. But they angrily blocked the road afterward.”

Legit.ng gathered that as a result of the incident, security operatives were immediately deployed to the scene of the incident to restore normalcy and calm.

Confirming the incident, the FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh disclosed that a team of police officers had been deployed to the scene of the incident to arrest the situation.

She, however, noted that she has not gotten a grasp of what had transpired at the scene of the incident.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the director of road traffic services, Kalu Emetu also confirmed the incident.

Mr. Emetu stated that the incident erupted when commercial motorcyclists trooped in their numbers to protest the seizure of their motorbikes by operatives of the FCT taskforce.

He said:

“The task force went there to impound some of them. They organised themselves in protest, blocking the road. We have barricaded some areas to demarcate where they should go and not, but they still cross the barricade to enter the expressway.”

