It is no news that Okechukwu Pascal, a popular celebrity barman, fondly known as Cubana Chiefpriest, recently escaped being killed by a band of gunmen in Anambra state.

Photos of Cubana Chiefpriest's car riddled with bullets during the attack surfaced online on Sunday, August 7.

Cubana Chiefpriest escaped the assassination attempt unhurt (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

Source: Facebook

The photos were shared by Joe Igbokwe, an appointee of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state.

In the Facebook post, Igbokwe said the socialites and his entourage escaped the assassination attempt unhurt.

His words:

"Popular Celebrity barman, Okechukwu Pascal, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has escaped unhurt from an armed attack in Anambra state.

"While his vehicle was riddled with bullets, Cubana Chiefpriest said he and his entourage are safe."

Source: Legit.ng