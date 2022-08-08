Big Brother Naija season 2 winner, Efe, is in the news after he escaped with his life after an attack

The reality show star took to social media to share a video of his destroyed car as he explained how he was ambushed by unknown men

A number of fans reacted to the viral video as many of them thanked God for Efe being able to escape alive

BBNaija season 2 winner, Efe Money, has caused a buzz on social media after he survived an attack from unknown men.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the singer shared a video of his destroyed car as he recounted what he faced during the ambush.

According to Efe, on the night of August 7, 2022, he was ambushed while on his way home and he only managed to wiggle his way out.

BBNaija star Efe ambushed by unknown men. Photos: @efemoney

The singer added that he did not know the motive behind the attack, whether it was a kidnap attempt or a robbery but he thanked God for his life.

In the video, the reality star showed how much damage had been done to his car as he displayed his broken windscreen, his bent fender and more.

Not stopping there, Efe added that the unknown men were hitting his car but he did not stop and made sure to move immediately and maneuver his way out of the situation.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to attack on BBNaija’s Efe

A number of social media users sympathised with the reality star. Read what some of them had to say below:

Zinny_zinny19:

“The other day cubana chief priest was attacked too hmmm this country self.”

Mur_thriftbox:

“Omo this county isn’t safe again o.”

Manymorefurnitures:

“Thank God for coming through. Nawa for this country ooh.”

_alphawoman__:

“They’re now after celebrities o! UGM ”

Baff_ups:

“We don’t have security in this country no more , was Cubana chief priest not long ago.”

Nadeeyah324:

“Thank God for your life.”

Hmm.

Cubana Chiefpriest narrowly escapes as convoy gets attacked

Okechukwu Pascal aka Cubana Chiefpriest has a lot to be thankful for seeing as he recently survived a deadly attack.

According to reports, the socialite and his convoy were attacked in transit, there have been no reports of casualties, but the expensive cars took a hit.

A video of the bullet ridden cars with gaping holes and broken windshields and glasses tell the tale of the brutal attack.

