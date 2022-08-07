A newlywed couple and other residents of Shola Quarters in Katsina metropolis have been kidnapped

According to residents, bandits invaded the area around 1:25am and operated for over an hour.

One of the sources said:

“It was the vigilante members that even confronted the bandits but in the process two of them were killed and two others wounded.”

He explained that the vigilante members had to retreat for their safety when the bandits overpowered them.

A relative of the abducted newly-wed, Usman Masanawa, explained how they were kidnapped, saying when the attackers came, the husband, Yusuf Bishir, had called to inform him but there was nothing he could do.

“We went there this morning; the bandits did not even enter the house through the entrance gate but they smashed the wall and got access into the house,” Masanawa said.

He added that the number of residents abducted could not be ascertained but other residents said some houses were attacked and people abducted.

When contacted, police spokesperson in the state, Gambo Isa, who responded via WhatsApp message, said officers were on operation (on the matter) and will communicate with details later.

In a related development, bandits have abducted 13 people from Natsinta village, in Jibia local government area, which a few hundred metres from the army barracks in Katsina.

A resident, whose uncle and two of his children were abducted, said the bandits earlier abducted 26 people but when they got to where they parked their motorcycles, they took 13 with them and left the others.

