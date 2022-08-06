A federal high court sitting in Abuja has fixed September 7 for the hearing of the suit seeking to disqualify Bola Tinuby, the presidential candidate of the ruling APC

4 leaders of the ruling APC are jointly praying the court to stop Tinubu from contesting in the 2023 elections over the alleged forgery of a certificate

INEC is the first defendant in the suit, while Tinubu, the national assembly and the attorney general of the federation are also included as defendants

FCT, Abuja - A federal high court sitting in Abuja has fixed September 7, to hear a suit seeking the disqualification of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu for allegedly presenting a forged certificate.

The Nigerian Tribune reported that the vacation judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed fixed the hearing, just as he granted an ex-perte order for substituted service on Tinubu, who invaded the personal service of court processes.

Alleged Certificate Forgery: Court Finally Sets Date To Determine Tinubu's Fate

Source: Facebook

The plaintiffs are asking the court to disqualify Tinubu from contesting or participating in the 2023 presidential election as the APC candidate, because of the information he made available to the National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the candidate of the broom party.

4 APC chieftains ask court to disqualify Tinubu

4 chieftains of the APC Memuna Suleiman and Jogo Mohammed Garba, who are delegates at the party’s national convention in Abuja, Ofodu Anthony and Ibuang Miko, jointly instituted the suit against INEC, the first defendants.

Other defendants are Bola Tinubu, the national assembly and the attorney general of the federation (AGF) and the minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, who are second to fifth defendants respectively.

Counsel to the plaintiff, Goddy Uche (SAN), led Francis Jimba and others on Thursday, told the judge that the substituted service was necessary because all attempts to serve the third defendant were abortive.

Tinubu in another trouble as court sets date to hear perjury case against him

Legit.ng earlier reported that an Abuja federal high court has on Thursday, July 21, fixed November 1 to start the hearing of a perjury case against the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

The suit, which was filed by a group called ITCRPA, is asking the court to compel the inspector general of police IGP Usman Baba, to initiate a perjury case against the national leader of the APC.

Speaking on the suit, the ITCRPA told the court that the suit became necessary because the IGP had refused to take action on a number of its petition against Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng