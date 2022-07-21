A federal high court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, July 21, fixed November 1 to commence the hearing of a perjury suit instituted against Bola Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - An Abuja federal high court on Thursday, July 21, fixed November 1, to start hearing suit seeking to compel the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to initiate a perjury case against Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, has been alleged to have lied on oath. Thus, the incorporated trustees of the centre for reform and public advocacy (ITCRPA) approached the court for an order of mandamus.

In a ruling delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo, the court granted ITCRPA’s request to compel the IGP, in line with sections 31 and 32 of the police act and section 3 of the criminal justice act 2015, to prefer charges against Tinubu.

Court merits ex-parte application against Tinubu

The judge held that an ex-parte application the group brought before the court was meritorious.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1058/2022, had the Nigerian police force as the first and second respondent.

Why we initiated a lawsuit against Tinubu - Right group

The ITCRPA, through its lawyers led by Ngo Nwofor, said in court that the suit was necessitated by the refusal of the police boss to take action on its petition against Tinubu.

The group petitioned IGP over an offence it claimed to have been established by an investigation by the Lagos state house of assembly conducted in 1999.

