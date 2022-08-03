A protest calling for the restructuring of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state has been held in Oshogbo

Some factional members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, known as ‘The Osun Progressive’ (TOP), on Tuesday, held a protest in Osogbo, calling for the restructuring of the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the placard-carrying party members called for the restructuring of APC in the state following the party’s defeat in the July 16 governorship election.

The party members carried various placards with inscriptions like: “Osun APC Needs Restructuring, Famodun Must Go, Save Osun APC from Total Collapse, Aregbesola is the Soul of APC/Progressive Politics in Osun,” among others.

The members, who marched through Odi-Olowo, Olaiya, and Ogo-Oluwa protected by armed security operatives, finally made their way to the Osun House of Assembly where they delivered a letter to the Speaker, Timothy Owoeye.

Addressing journalists, the factional youth leader, Abosede Oluwaseun, said the party needed to be restructured from the unit, ward, local government and state levels for it to be united and formidable ahead of the coming general elections.

“With conscious, sincere and objective analysis of the outcome of the governorship election, we discovered that the electoral loss is not only self-induced by the party’s administrators, it also reflects party issues which had been raised by concerned minds in the recent past.

“The issues, to summarise them, boil down on glaring mismanagement of the party by Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the party chairman, Gboyega Famodun.

“The chairman has totally demonstrated a lack of capacity to manage the party and this reflects in the result of the July 16 governorship election.

“As a chairman of a ruling party going for election, Famodun didn’t consider it essential to resolve disputes and crises that dotted all the local governments in the state.

“Before the governorship election and till now, there is no understanding, cooperation, unity and cohesion in the party,” she said.

Ms Oluwaseun said that their demand included the dissolution of the party executive at all levels in the state and the setting up of an independent caretaker committee to oversee the restructuring of the party among others.

Timothy Owoeye, the Osun Speaker, who addressed the protesters, assured them that necessary steps would be taken to make sure the party is united and formidable.

In his reaction to the protest, the APC Chairman in Osun, Gboyega Famodun, condemned the protest, describing it as shameful, callous and wicked.

