Nigerian governors are not happy with the federal government over Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF)

The governors argued that an attempt to restart the deduction process would be unconstitutional as the case is in court

This was disclosed in a letter by the governors to the federal government through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha

Federal government's attempt to commence the deduction of $418 million Paris Club refund allegedly owed four contractors from the federation account has been rejected by Nigerian governors.

Governors of Nigerian states under the umbrella of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in a letter to the federal government through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said the move is unconstitutional, Punch Newspaper reports.

NGF have again resisted attempts to commence the deduction of $418 million Paris Club refund.

Source: Twitter

The governors argued that the process is being challenged in the courts.

The letter, signed by the Chairman of the NGF and outgoing governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, described the new move as an “attempt by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Minister of Finance (HMF) to circumvent the law and the recent judgement of the Supreme Court by surreptitiously securing the approval of the FEC to effect payment of the sum of $418 million to four contractors who allegedly executed contracts in respect of the Paris Club refunds to the states and local governments.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Paris Club fund: Governors attack Malami over $418m consultants’ fees

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, was accused of having a personal interest in the controversial $418 million consultants fees with respect to the Paris Club Fund.

A statement by the head of media and public affairs for the NGF, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, said the position of the AGF on the matter where he declared open support for the consultants against the states “raises questions of propriety and the spirit of justice.”

Bello-Barkindo said the payment which was under contention was made in favour of private contractors rather than states or local government for which Malami ought to be representing.

Governors lose as court dismisses suit against $418m Paris Club debt deduction

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed the suit filed by the 36 states against the decision by the federal government over the planned deduction of $418 million from the Federation Account.

In the suit, the states are challenging the federal government's plan to deduct the money to settle debts owed consultants engaged by the states and local governments in relation to the Paris Club refunds.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a judgment on Friday, March 25, upheld the objection by some of the defendants, The Nation reported.

Legit.ng gathers that the presiding judge held that the states’ Attorneys General who filed the suit on behalf of the governors lacked the locus standi (the right to initiate an action before a court) to file the suit.

Source: Legit.ng