Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of the Trinity House Church has asked Christians to look out for the least corrupt presidential candidate to vote for in 2023

The cleric urged the Christians to join hands with Muslims and idol worshippers and must join politics, adding that they should ask questions about the competency to deliver

Ighodalo blamed the British colonialists for forcing the north on the south and that they intentionally the country to fail but expressed optimism that the country would not fail

Ibadan, Oyo - Trinity House Church's lead pastor, Ituah Ighodalo, has told Christians to vote for the less corrupt candidate among the presidential aspirants in the 2023 elections.

According to The Punch, Ighodalo spoke on Wednesday, July 37, at the Femi Emmanuel Lecture Series 2022 in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo tells Christians whom to vote for Photo Credit: Ituah Ighodalo

Source: Facebook

The lecture was titled 'Democracy and good governance in Nigeria: The role of Christians in politics.'

"Vote for least corrupt politician", cleric tells Christian

The cleric said,

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Vote for the least corrupt, the most hard-working among them, and the one that is visionary. We are too late this time (2023), but we must start early for the next election time (2027).”

He added that Christians must know the vision of the person they will be voting for, noting that was the mistake made in 2015, that nobody questioned the 'competence to deliver.'

The colonialists forced the north on the south - pastor Ighodalo

While blaming the British colonialists, the religious leader said they forced the north on the south knowing that the south had the means.

He added that the colonialists designed Nigeria to fail but expressed optimism that the country would not fail.

He urged the Christians to join hands with Muslims and idol worshippers and must be involved in politics.

2023: Popular pastor explains 10 reasons Peter Obi cannot become Nigeria's next president

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian pastor, who is based in Ukraine, Sunday Adelaja, has explained 10 reasons Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, will not win the 2023 elections.

The pastor, while giving criteria for winning the election, said for anyone to win the presidential election in Nigeria, India or America, your party's strength at the ward level greatly influences your chances at the national level.

The cleric, therefore, doubts if Peter Obi of the Labour Party has the required 8809 of the 9000 ward strengths to run for the presidency successfully.

Source: Legit.ng