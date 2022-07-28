The Nigerian healthcare system has once again been called into the debate of reformation

Experts and professionals during a healthcare forum in Abuja on Wednesday, July 27 say government must place priority on the health sector

They further urge all the stakeholders in the health sector to adopt the use of technology in healthcare delivery

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) and other stakeholders of the health sector have called on increased investment and funding by the federal government to aid and improve healthcare services in Nigeria, as well as a digital switch in the delivery of healthcare services.

This call was made by the President of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Uche Ojinmah in Abuja on Wednesday, July 27 at the 2022 Digital Healthcare Summit organised by Cranium Integrated Solutions Limited in collaboration with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF).

The Nigerian Medical Association says the federal government must improve the budgetary provision for healthcare in Nigeria. Photo: Guardian

Source: UGC

While speaking at the summit, Dr. Ojinmnah said the current state of the Nigerian healthcare system does not align with the present-day reality which has in turn put Nigeria way behind its contemporary.

NMA calls for private sector collaboration with FG

As gathered by our Legit.ng's regional reporter who was present at the summit, Dr. Ojinmnah stated that there is a need for a public-private partnership that will help spur huge investment and funding into the health sector and allow Nigerians access to quality healthcare services.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Dr. Ojinmnah said:

"We must think of public-private partnerships to improve the health care sector because it is unrealistic to think that the government alone will be able to address the health care needs of its population."

Meanwhile, the Co-founder of Cranium Integrated Solutions Limited, Kunle Adesida harped on the need for the usage of veritable technology and digital mechanisms to help keep data and information on health-related activities.

He stated that the use of this digital mechanism will help checkmate the incessant errors that occur during the administration of medicines for patients as well as other forms of treatment.

Adesida said:

“Cranium complete health information management system is software that is very robust and secure with respect to patient confidentiality. It has been designed from the scratch with inputs from clinicians and other medical professionals from all over the world and from all specialities.”

Expert give reasons why technology is needed for data management

Similarly, the director of UCLA Health, Califonia-USA, Dr. Toyin Lawal also harped on the need for technology in administering healthcare services.

In her lecture titled: 'Essence of Digitalization of Healthcare Delivery Systems in Nigeria', she said the use of technology helps to erase the error of drug prescription as patients no longer needs to worry about errors in the written prescription by a doctor.

She stated that the use of cranium software gives vivid and accurate documentation of hospital files, information, and other related activities.

Dr. Lawal stated that the Cranium platform performs functions like digital maternity care services, telecare services, data and information management, and a host of others.

Source: Legit.ng