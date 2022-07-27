The name Tobi Amusan will never be forgotten in the history of Nigerian and international sports

This is the same position of Dele Momodu, a former PDP presidential aspirant, in an Instagram post on Tuesday, July 26

Momodu noted that even if a lot of Nigerians are pre-occupied with preparations for the 2023 general elections, Amusan should be the biggest news now

Dele Momodu, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has posted an old photo of the record-breaking Nigerian athlete, Tobi Amusan.

The photo posted on Instagram on Tuesday, July 26, shows Amusa in her uniform as a student of Our Lady of Apostles in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state.

Momodu said Amusan should be the biggest news in Nigeria now

In a touching message congratulating Amusa for making her country really proud, Momodu noted that the Nigerian athlete should be the biggest news in the country even if the major preoccupation now is preparation for the 2023 elections.

The former presidential aspirant said he shed tears on the day Amusan achieved the feat "for a thankless Nigeria."

He wrote:

"I wept for TOBI AMUSAN and shed tears of joy for a thankless country NIGERIA...

"It takes maximum patriotism to represent our dear beloved country on the world stage...

"Tobi Amusan should be the biggest news in Nigeria right now but we are all preoccupied with forthcoming elections and stories of banditry and terrorism...

"Congratulations Tobi for shattering the world record for 100 metres hurdles... May God bless you mightily..."

‘Golden girl’: President Buhari reacts as Tobi Amusan wins 100m hurdles gold

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Amusan for winning the women’s 100m hurdles gold for Nigeria at the World Athletics Championships 2022.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 25, by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari saluted the track superstar for setting a new world record in the semifinals of the athletic event and becoming the first Nigerian to win a World Championship.

Buhari hails Amusan

The president joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating this outstanding feat by a compatriot and two-time African Games champion, who in one night stunned the athletics world with her superlative and stellar performance.

Source: Legit.ng