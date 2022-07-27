Lagos state lawmaker, Hon. Monsunmola Sangodara, has been embroiled in certificate forgery scandal

Lawmaker representing Surulere constituency 11 at the Lagos state House of Assembly, Hon. Monsunmola Sangodara, has been entangled in certificate forgery scandal.

The Lagos state House of Assembly Deputy Whip, Sangodara defeated her challengers in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries held in May, 2022 to emerge the party’s candidate for the state house of assembly in Surulere constituency 11 in the 2023 election.

Lagos state lawmaker, Hon. Monsunmola Sangodara is embroiled in certificate forgery scandal

An aggrieved group within the Lagos APC, The Concerned Party Members, accused the lawmaker of certificate forgery and irregularities in the documents she submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Sangodara had claimed to have obtained a Diploma certificate in Banking from the Lagos State College of Science and Technology (later known as Lagos State Polytechnic) and a Higher National Diploma from Yaba College of Technology, YabaTech in Business Administration.

Speaking on the alleged certificate forgery, a chieftain of the party disclosed that the lawmaker’s educational claims was spurious, adding that, relevant authorities have been contacted to confirm the certificates and they were all found out to be false.

The source added, “We have beamed a searchlight on the educational qualifications of the lawmaker, Hon Mosunmola Sangodara and what we discovered were alarming. It was discovered that lawmaker faked all her documents submitted to INEC.

For instance, she claimed to have graduated from Yabatech in 1996 but was exempted from NYSC in 1994. She was exempted even before graduating from the institution, how could that have happened?

According to the form she submitted to INEC, Sangodara was born on the 25 of April 1964. She was under 30 years in 1994 when the contentious NYSC exemption certificate was issued.

Importantly, the certificates she presented were fake. The certificates have no matric numbers, no certificate numbers and the date of issue was not specified. The certificate was neither signed by the registrar and provost just as it carried no seal or stamp of the institution.

Our conclusion is that Hon Sangodara did not possess the educational qualifications she claimed to have possessed. It is disheartening that she is being shielded by the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa who has been influencing her candidacy for the Surulere Constituency 11.

We are therefore appealing to all concerned authorities to investigate and do the needful accordingly.”

Taking a step further on the alleged certificate forgery, a Lagos based lawyer approached the Examinations and Records Division of Yabatech to confirm Hon. Sangodara’s educational claims.

Responding to the request through a letter dated July 18, 2022 and signed by Senior Assistant Registrar (Examination Matters), Abayomi, L.O, management of Yabatech confirmed Sangodara’s record could not be found in the Examination and Records Division.

The letter titled, “Confirmation and issuance of attached certificate to Tonade Mosunmola Rotimi” reads “Your letter dated June 30, 2022 on the above subject matter refers. Please be informed that the Certificate of Tonade Mosunmola Rotimi presented for confirmation was investigated. However, we have not been able to confirm the Certificate. Consequently, I write to request that you present the last Statement of Result of Tonade Mosunmola Rotimi for us to treat further. Thank you.”

However, efforts to reach Sangodara Mosunmola were not successful as calls to his mobile line were not answered nor returned.

A text message also sent to his line had not been replied to at the time of filing this report.

Hon. Sangodara Mosunmola is a lawmaker representing Surulere Constituency 11 since the 8th legislative assembly in 2015 to date.

Source: Legit.ng