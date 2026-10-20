Davido paused to mark what would have been Ifeanyi Adeleke's seventh birthday on October 20, 2026, sharing a heartfelt note to his late son

The Afrobeats star's message made clear that both he and Chioma continue to feel the weight of losing Ifeanyi in 2022

Chioma Adeleke responded in her own quiet but powerful way, revisiting a birthday post she made for their son four years ago

Davido's tribute to his late son Ifeanyi on what would have been the little boy's seventh birthday has stirred an emotional response online, with Chioma Adeleke also honouring the moment in her own silent but deeply moving way.

On October 20, 2026, the Afrobeats superstar took to his Instagram Stories and X account to share a brief, personal message keeping his son's memory alive.

Davido marks late son Ifeanyi’s 7th posthumous birthday, fans notice Chioma’s response. Credit: @chefchi, @davido

Source: Instagram

He wrote: "LLI 🕊️ Happy birthday son .. me and mommy miss and love you! Keep flying high! ❤️"

The note left little doubt that both Davido and Chioma, Ifeanyi's mother, carry the grief of their loss with them still, years after the tragedy.

The Life and Loss of Ifeanyi Adeleke

Ifeanyi Adeleke was born on October 20, 2019, to Davido and Chioma, becoming an instant source of joy for the couple and their millions of followers.

Tragically, his life was cut short on October 31, 2022, just eleven days after he turned three, when he drowned in a swimming pool at the family's home in Banana Island, Lagos. The Lagos State Police confirmed drowning as the official cause of death following an autopsy.

The news sent shockwaves across Nigeria, drawing grief from fans and public figures alike. Since then, Davido has made a point of acknowledging key dates tied to his son, and 2026 was no different.

Davido honours late son Ifeanyi as he turns seven, Chioma Adeleke’s reaction emerges. Credit: @chefchi

Source: Instagram

Chioma's silent but weighty tribute

Shortly after Davido shared his birthday message, Chioma took to her own Instagram to repost a birthday tribute she had originally written for Ifeanyi in 2022, the day he turned three.

The post read: "Happy birthday to the love of my life. Mummy loves you so much; may God always bless you for me. God has been so faithful to us and I'm so grateful to be called your mummy. May you be greater than your parents in Jesus' name, amen. Love you twin! #big3."

Chioma chose to lock the comment section on the repost, offering no further words. Despite that, netizens noticed the quiet but powerful gesture, recognising it as a mother's way of holding on to a moment that time cannot erase.

See her Instagram post below:

Davido slams Edo governor over his uncle

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Davido publicly mocked Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo over a tweet the governor shared on August 10, 2026.

Davido’s jab appeared to be part of an ongoing feud between the singer and the governor, following reports that Okpebholo made comments about Davido’s uncle.

Source: Legit.ng