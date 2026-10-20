The Kebbi State Government said ex-governor Abubakar Musa does not qualify for a pension or severance gratuity under applicable law

Commissioner Yakubu Ahmed cited Musa's 22-month tenure as falling short of the two-year minimum required for retirement benefits

The clarification followed public allegations by Musa that Governor Nasir Idris's administration had neglected and withheld his entitlements

The Kebbi State Government has come out to defend its refusal to pay pension and severance gratuity to Abubakar Musa, the state's first civilian governor, saying he simply does not meet the legal requirements for such benefits.

Commissioner for Information and Culture Yakubu Ahmed said Musa, popularly known as Garkuwan-Yauri, governed the state from January 1992 to November 1993, a period of roughly 22 months. That tenure, he said, falls short of the two-year minimum required under the relevant legal provisions for a former governor to qualify for retirement benefits.

Governor Nasir Idris explains why Abubakar Musa can't get a pension from Kebbi Photo Credit: @NasiridrisKG

Source: Twitter

Government cites constitutional grounds

According to TVC News, Ahmed said the government decided to speak publicly after Musa alleged that the administration of Governor Nasir Idris had abandoned him and was withholding money owed to him. The commissioner insisted that the government's position rests entirely on constitutional and statutory grounds, with no political motivation behind the decision.

He added that the 1999 Constitution does not allow for retrospective payment of such benefits to governors who served before it came into force, which further rules out any entitlement on Musa's part.

Goodwill extended despite no legal obligation

Despite the government's position on pension and gratuity, Ahmed said the Idris administration has continued to support the former governor in other ways. He said the government has provided financial assistance to Musa during religious festivities and has also sponsored his medical trips to Egypt.

The commissioner also pointed to a decision in 2025 to name a hall in the Government House after Garkuwan-Yauri as a mark of recognition for his contributions to the state. Additionally, the government appointed his son as a career ambassador.

Ahmed urged the public to weigh the former governor's claims carefully and called on anyone raising concerns through the media to back them with verifiable facts and figures.

He said the administration remains committed to the rule of law, to maintaining respectful relations with elder statesmen, and to preserving their dignity in the interest of a united society.

Nasir Idris explains Kebbi state impact on former Governor Abubakar Musa Photo Credit: @NasiridrisKG

Source: Twitter

Kebbi governor declares public holiday

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kebbi government declared Tuesday, June 16, as a public holiday in the state in celebration of Hijrah, the Islamic New Year.

Governor Nasir Idris approved the declaration of the holiday before it was announced by the permanent secretary on establishment, Hajiya Hafsat Tune.

According to the statement, the announcement was to allow the people in the state, particularly the civil servants, to observe the new year.

Source: Legit.ng