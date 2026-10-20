Malaysia's Immigration Department outlined three distinct visa categories that foreign nationals can obtain to enter the country

The Multiple Entry Visa carries specific eligibility conditions, including proof of sufficient funds and a confirmed return ticket

Indian and Chinese citizens seeking social visits qualify for the Multiple Entry Visa, with separate fee structures for each nationality

Malaysia's government has outlined three official visa categories available to foreign nationals seeking to enter the country, with each type designed for a different purpose and length of stay.

The information, published by Malaysia's Immigration Department, covers the Single Entry Visa, the Multiple Entry Visa, and the Transit Visa, each with its own conditions and eligibility requirements.

Malaysia lists 3 types of visas available to foreign nationals. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Malaysia's three visa categories explained

The Single Entry Visa

The Multiple Entry Visa

Transit Visa

The Single Entry Visa is the most straightforward of the three. Designed primarily for social visits, it permits one entry into the country and remains valid for three months from the date it is issued.

The Multiple Entry Visa targets a different group of travellers. It is issued mainly to foreign nationals travelling for business or government-related purposes, with validity ranging from three months to one year. However, Indian citizens and citizens of the People's Republic of China who wish to visit Malaysia for social purposes are also eligible for this category. For these nationalities, the visa is valid for one year, though each individual entry is capped at 30 days and extensions of stay are not permitted.

Applicants for the Multiple Entry Visa must demonstrate that they have sufficient funds to support their stay in Malaysia and must hold a valid, confirmed return ticket. Tour groups are not eligible to apply under this category. The cost of the Multiple Entry Visa is RM100 for Indian citizens and RM30 for Chinese nationals.

Transit visa rules for stopover travellers

The Transit Visa applies to foreign nationals passing through Malaysia on their way to another destination. It is worth noting that travellers who remain within the airport premises and continue their onward journey on the same flight are not required to obtain a transit visa.

The three-tier structure reflects Malaysia's effort to accommodate different categories of international visitors, from short-term tourists to frequent business travellers and those simply passing through the country en route elsewhere.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng