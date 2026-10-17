Dele Cole, a veteran Nigerian journalist and former diplomat, died on the morning of the report

Cole served as Managing Director of the Daily Times before being appointed ambassador to two South American countries

Family sources confirmed his passing, with Cole aged 86 at the time of his death

Veteran journalist and diplomat Ambassador Dele Cole has died at the age of 86. Family sources confirmed his death occurred on Thursday morning.

Cole built a distinguished career that spanned both the media and diplomatic worlds. He rose to lead the Daily Times as its Managing Director, a role that placed him at the helm of one of Nigeria's most prominent and historically significant newspapers.

Former Nigerian ambassador to Argentina, Dele Cole, is dead Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

From newsroom to diplomacy

According to Vanguard, his professional journey extended beyond journalism. The federal government later appointed Cole as Nigeria's ambassador, a role he fulfilled across two South American countries — Argentina and Brazil. The appointment reflected the regard in which he was held at the highest levels of Nigerian public life.

Cole's death marks the loss of a figure who straddled two major areas of national life, leaving a mark on both Nigeria's press history and its foreign service.

Dele Cole is dead Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Yayi speaks on Ogogo's demise

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Solomon Adeola broke his silence on the death of veteran Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo.

Ogogo died on Sunday at the age of 66 after a prolonged battle with stage-four cancer and was buried on Monday.

Adeola described Ogogo as a dear brother and a proud son of Ilaro in Ogun State who brought joy to generations.

Source: Legit.ng