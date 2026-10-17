Breaking: Former Nigerian Ambassador, Journalist Dies
- Dele Cole, a veteran Nigerian journalist and former diplomat, died on the morning of the report
- Cole served as Managing Director of the Daily Times before being appointed ambassador to two South American countries
- Family sources confirmed his passing, with Cole aged 86 at the time of his death
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Veteran journalist and diplomat Ambassador Dele Cole has died at the age of 86. Family sources confirmed his death occurred on Thursday morning.
Cole built a distinguished career that spanned both the media and diplomatic worlds. He rose to lead the Daily Times as its Managing Director, a role that placed him at the helm of one of Nigeria's most prominent and historically significant newspapers.
From newsroom to diplomacy
According to Vanguard, his professional journey extended beyond journalism. The federal government later appointed Cole as Nigeria's ambassador, a role he fulfilled across two South American countries — Argentina and Brazil. The appointment reflected the regard in which he was held at the highest levels of Nigerian public life.
Cole's death marks the loss of a figure who straddled two major areas of national life, leaving a mark on both Nigeria's press history and its foreign service.
Yayi speaks on Ogogo's demise
Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Solomon Adeola broke his silence on the death of veteran Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo.
Ogogo died on Sunday at the age of 66 after a prolonged battle with stage-four cancer and was buried on Monday.
Adeola described Ogogo as a dear brother and a proud son of Ilaro in Ogun State who brought joy to generations.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng