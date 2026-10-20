The US Department of State issued its highest Level 4 travel advisory against 4 West African countries as of 2026

Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, and Nigeria's neighbour Guinea are among the West African nations flagged for terrorism, kidnapping and civil unrest

The advisories warn that US authorities may have limited ability to assist American citizens during emergencies in the affected countries

The United States Department of State has placed four West African countries under its most severe travel warning, urging American citizens not to visit these destinations due to security threats including terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict and inadequate healthcare.

The Level 4 "Do Not Travel" advisory is the highest of four warning categories used by the State Department.

US warns citizens against travelling to four West African countries. Photo credit: Kevin Dietsch

Source: Getty Images

It signals that conditions in a destination may be life-threatening and that the US government could have little or no capacity to provide emergency assistance to its citizens there.

The four West African countries on the list are Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Guinea — each flagged due to overlapping security challenges rooted in jihadist insurgencies, political instability and deteriorating public services.

1. Burkina Faso

The State Department issued its Level 4 advisory for Burkina Faso on May 4, 2026.

The warning cites persistent militant violence, terrorism, kidnapping, crime and health risks as the primary dangers facing travellers in the country.

2. Mali

Mali received its Level 4 designation on June 8, 2026. The advisory points to terrorism, kidnapping, crime, civil unrest and health risks across the country, driven largely by ongoing insecurity from armed groups operating in its territory.

3. Niger

The State Department updated Niger's advisory to Level 4 on July 9, 2026. Terrorism, kidnapping, crime and broader political and security instability are listed as the key threats underpinning the warning.

4. Guinea

Guinea's Level 4 advisory reflects security concerns tied to terrorism, crime and health risks. The department cautions that conditions in certain parts of the country pose serious dangers to American travellers.

The State Department notes that the Level 4 designation is a travel safety assessment and does not mean that all parts of these countries face identical conditions.

The warnings apply specifically to American citizens and do not restrict nationals of other countries from travelling to these destinations.

Legit.ng has previously reported that the US had published an advisory for visa holders.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had issued a travel advisory, warning against travel to 11 African countries.

US removes travel warning for African country

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had removed its travel warning for an African country.

The decision, announced on October 16, 2026, comes as Tanzania's tourism industry records impressive growth, generating $4.41 billion in revenue in 2025 and attracting millions of international visitors.

Under the revised advisory, the US State Department downgraded Tanzania from Level 3, which advises Americans to “Reconsider Travel,” to Level 2, urging travellers to “Exercise Increased Caution.”

Source: Legit.ng