Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reportedly asked LAWMA Managing Director Muyiwa Gbadegesin to resign over the worsening waste management crisis in the state

A source within the agency said the governor grew increasingly frustrated after his directives following a dumpsite inspection went unheeded

Residents across Lagos have endured mounting refuse on roads, drainage channels and streets for about six months, spanning multiple communities

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ikeja, Lagos State - Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reportedly asked the head of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, to step down from his role, following months of worsening refuse accumulation across the state.

A source within the agency said Sanwo-Olu's frustration had been building since he visited the Olusosun Dumpsite in Ojota roughly a month ago.

Sanwo-Olu asks LAWMA chief to step down amid Lagos waste crisis. Photo credit: @followlasg

Source: Twitter

The governor personally assessed conditions and gave clear orders for immediate action.

As reported by The Punch, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the development on Monday, October 19, 2026.

The source said Sanwo-Olu's frustration had been building since he visited the Olusosun Dumpsite in Ojota roughly a month ago, where he personally assessed conditions and gave clear orders for immediate action.

"The governor was upset when he observed that the situation had not improved despite his clear directive. So, over the weekend, he asked him to resign, although he is begging and has reached out to some prominent Lagosians to beg on his behalf," the source said.

Lagos waste crisis has lasted six months

Refuse has been piling up along road medians, streets, drainage channels and major highways across Lagos since August 2025.

Affected areas include Mushin, Egbeda, Surulere, Ajegunle, Ikorodu, Ojo, Obalende, Apapa and Mile 2, where decomposing waste has raised concerns about public health, environmental sanitation and the state's image.

In September 2025, Sanwo-Olu declared a state of emergency on waste collection after his Olusosun inspection.

Accompanied by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, the governor met with stakeholders at the dumpsite to identify challenges and map out short-, medium- and long-term solutions.

He blamed part of the problem on Private Sector Participation operators who had failed to meet their obligations, and noted that fire incidents at both the Olusosun and Solous 3 dumpsites had slowed operations.

He said completing ongoing compaction work would allow each dumpsite to receive about 450 trucks of municipal waste daily, doubling existing capacity.

LAWMA chief gives weekly progress update

Despite the resignation demand, Gbadegesin posted a weekly update on his X handle @Mutiwag on Saturday, October 17, 226, reporting progress on waste clearance across several routes.

He wrote that 11 of 15 routes in the current programme had field updates, with Mile 2 cleared and routine collection maintained, three additional trucks sent to Doyin-Orile and surrounding areas, and Obalende cleared and placed under surveillance.

"The objective is to progress from clearance to sustained collection and prevention of recurrence, not simply remove visible waste," he wrote.

Four routes, covering Apapa, Abesan Estate, Idimu-Ejigbo Road and the Isheri-Igando corridor, were still awaiting field updates at the time of the post.

Gbadegesin was originally appointed LAWMA chief and was reappointed to the role after Sanwo-Olu won re-election.

An attempt to reach the state Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho, for a response was unsuccessful on Monday. His aide said the commissioner was in a meeting and asked that he be contacted again later.

Lagos acknowledges its 'bad' waste evacuation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Lagos state government acknowledges waste evacuation issues and apologises to residents for recent sanitation challenges.

Commissioner Wahab emphasises a shift from a linear to a circular waste economy to address sustainability.

Investments in waste-to-energy projects aim to transform organic waste into valuable resources and enhance sanitation.

Source: Legit.ng