Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone addressed questions about heavy squad rotation ahead of a Champions League fixture

Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman was substituted at half-time against Espanyol and Alaves this season

Simeone has only given Lookman a full 90 minutes once this season, on the opening day against Málaga

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has spoken publicly about his rotation policy and the limited playing time some members of his squad receive.

The comments come amid growing concern from Nigerian football fans over how Ademola Lookman is being used at the club this season.

Ademola Lookman has only played 90 minutes once this season. Photo by Pedro Salado.

Source: Getty Images

The Argentine manager addressed the matter during his pre-match press conference ahead of a Champions League game, though he did not name Lookman or any other individual player directly.

Lookman has featured inconsistently under Simeone this campaign. The Nigerian forward was taken off at half-time in back-to-back matches against Alaves and Espanyol.

He also came off the bench to score during Atletico's win over Manchester United, demonstrating his impact when given the opportunity even in limited appearances.

According to Transfermarkt, Lookman has completed a full 90 minutes only once this season, during the opening-day fixture against Málaga.

Simeone addresses Atletico Madrid needs

Speaking via Futbol Fantasy, Simeone laid out his thinking on squad management in straightforward terms.

“We need everyone. That's clear, I'll say it again. We need fresh legs. We need players who can interpret the game well, whether it's for 90, 60, or 20 minutes. I don't care,” he said.

The only thing that matters to me is the team's understanding.”

The comments suggest Simeone values versatility across his squad over individual playing time, and views rotation as a tactical tool rather than a signal of a player's standing within the group.

Whether Lookman's role at the club evolves as the season progresses remains to be seen, but Simeone's remarks indicate he expects every player in his squad, regardless of minutes played, to be ready to contribute when called upon.

Simeone justified over Lookman row

Legit.ng previously reported that Diego Simeone was justified with his substitution of Ademola Lookman at halftime in consecutive La Liga games.

The Super Eagles forward gave the manager enough reasons, as he was not contributing to the attack and only making sideways passes on the pitch.

Source: Legit.ng