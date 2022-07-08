Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has compensated 10 outstanding civil servants with SUVs, two with Dubai return tickets and two others with cash

Sanwo-Olu awarded a total of 190 civil servants at a special luncheon for the year 2022 outstanding public civil servants held yesterday, July 7

While congratulating the awardees for their outstanding performance, the governor promised to continue to prioritise the welfare of the workers

Victoria Island, Lagos - 2 civil servants were compensated with Dubai return tickets, 10 were rewarded with SUVs, and 2 got cash gifts for being outstanding in their service to Lagos state.

According to The Nation, a total of 190 civil servants were awarded in the junior and senior civil servants.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu gifts Dubai return tickets, SUVs, and cash to outstanding civil servants

Source: Facebook

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, gave the gift at a special luncheon for the year 2022 outstanding public servants yesterday, July 7.

The award was to commemorate the 2022 Lagos state public service week celebration, which was held at the Lagos continental hotel at Victoria Island.

Sanwo-Olu promises to prioritise civil servants' welfare

The governor congratulated the awardees for their distinguished performance and promise his administration will continue to prioritise the welfare of the civil servants.

Sanwo-Olu promised to improve the workers’ capacity to meet Lagosian’s expectations while urging the awardees to continue working hard.

Lagos government reinstated commitment to provide incentives for workers

He reinstated commitment to ensure incentives were provided to motivate outstanding performances in the civil service as there were plans to unveil a 30-year development plan.

Do not relent in your commitment to service - Muri-Okunola tells Lagos' workers

Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the head of the service, stated that the event was to recognise and honour the best in the civil servants while thanking the governor for prioritising the welfare of workers.

Muri-Okunola also urged the 190 awardees not to relent but continue to show a high sense of responsibility, commitment, diligence and unalloyed loyalty.

