President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the new Vatican ambassador to the Czech Republic, H.E., Lordship and Apostolic Nuncio, Ambassador Jude Thaddeus Okolo.

President Buhari's congratulatory message was conveyed to Apostolic Nuncio during a visit by H.E Ambassador Kevin Peter.

Delivering the presidential message, Peter confirmed that the president had shared words of encouragement and a fatherly message of congratulation on the ambassador's new position.

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Archbishop Okolo on his appointment as the new Apostolic Nuncio for the Vatican city. Photo: Chris Alu

Source: UGC

Archbishop Jude is a Nigerian, from Ozubulu town of Anambra state. He was born and brought up in Sabon Gari, Kano metropolis city.

Pope Francis on Sunday, May 1, appointed the Nigerian Archbishop, Jude Thaddeus Okolo from Ozubulu in Nnewi Diocese, Anambra state as the new Apostolic Nuncio to the Czech Republic.

The new Apostolic Nuncio will replace Charles Daniel Balvo, who has served as apostolic nuncio to the Czech Republic for the past four years.

Archbishop Okolo was born on December 18, 1956, and served as a prelate of the Catholic Church and has worked in the diplomatic service of the Holy See since 1990, according to a post by the Catholic Broadcast Commission of Nigeria.

He was ordained a priest by Francis cardinal Arinze on July 2, 1983, and was consecrated as a Bishop by the same Francis cardinal Arinze on 27 September 2008.

An Apostolic Nuncio

An apostolic nuncio is known as a papal nuncio or simply as a nuncio is an ecclesiastical diplomat, serving as an envoy or a permanent diplomatic representative of the Holy See to a country or to an international organization.

A Papal Nuncio is an ambassador of the Holy See to another country.

A nuncio is appointed by the Pope and represents the Holy See, and is the head of the diplomatic mission, called an Apostolic Nunciature, which is the equivalent of an embassy.

An Apostolic Nuncio is usually an Archbishop of the Catholic Church.

Source: Legit.ng