There is a disturbing report that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, who is supposed to be in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) is nowhere to be found.

The claim which has already gone viral on various social media platforms is triggering a lot of reactions and security concerns.

Kanu's lawyer said the report is untrue (Photo: Ndi Igbo)

Source: Facebook

However, Kanu's lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, who reacted to the unconfirmed news, stated on Monday, July 19, that his client is still with officials of the security outfit, Punch reports.

In fact, Ejiofor told journalists on Monday that members of Kanu's family were supposed to pay him a visit in detention on Thursday, July 14.

However, the lawyer disclosed that the visit was aborted owing to a claim by the DSS that authorised persons who were to receive Kanu's visitors were out of the facility on another official assignment.

He said:

“We were informed by the DSS official that Onyendu’s authorized handlers, who were to receive the visiting team, were out of the facility on another official assignment. Hence, the visit was aborted.

“This is not the first time we were confronted with such a flimsy reason for aborting our visit, but the visit has now been rescheduled to Thursday July 21, 2022.

“Be that as it may, it is important to further clarify that the approved relatives of Onyendu, visited Onyendu last week Thursday, being July 14 2022, and they spent ample time with him.

“This information is necessary to address false news which trended on some relatively unpopular blogs early last week, to the effect that Onyendu was missing in the facility of the DSS Abuja..."

Source: Legit.ng