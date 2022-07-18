A co-conspirator who pleaded guilty to $1.1million fraud charges involving Abba Kyari will be facing sentencing today, July 18

In February, it was learnt that Yusuf Anifowoshe changed his earlier not guilty to guilty as the U.S. pursued Kyari's extradition to the country

In July 2021, the U.S. government opened charges against six Nigerians, including Anifoweshe, Kyari in a $1.1m fraudulent scheme led by Hushpuppy

The United States district court for the central district of California will sentence a co-conspirator who pleaded guilty to $1.1million, involving Abba Kyari, on Monday, July 18.

According to Premium Times, a new court document showed how Yusuf Anifowoshe changed his earlier "not guilty" to "guilty" in February, while the U.S. government pursued Kyari's extradition to the U.S. to face the trial.

Abba Kyari's co-conspirator in Hushpuppy fraudulent case, faces sentencing today Photo Credit: Abba Kyari

Source: Facebook

Recall that Kyari, the suspended Nigerian deputy commissioner of police, currently face charges in Nigeria relating to drugs.

Why Kyari will face prosecution in the U.S.

In July last year, the U.S. government unveiled the charges, accusing all six defendants, including Anifowoshe and Kyari, of being part of the $1.1 million fraudulent scheme led by Ramon Abass, a Nigerian social media celebrity known as Hushpuppy.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Hushpuppy was prosecuted separately by the same court. He has pleaded guilty to the $1.1 million fraud and is now waiting for sentencing by September 21.

3 major cases Kyari will answer in the U.S.

In the case where Kyari was involved, six other co-defendants were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and identity fraud last year.

However, only three co-defendants, who were based in the United States, have appeared before the court.

These three persons have pleaded not guilty to the charges and have been released on bail. They included Anifowose, Rukayat Fashola and Bolatito Agbabiaka.

The three others who are outside the U.S. but are Nigerians are Kyari, Abdulrahman Juma, and Kelly Vincent. According to the U.S. prosecuting authority, they "remain at large."

Abba Kyari Reportedly Escapes Murder in Prison

Legit.ng reported that a report had claimed Abba Kyari nearly got murdered at the Kuje prison, where he was being remanded over the trial on drug-related offences.

The report maintained that some aggrieved inmates accused Kyari of insincerity in bribe-for-release deals when he was with the Nigeria police force. They were said to be after his life.

However, the Nigerian Correction Service has denied the attack on Kyaridespite the report that moves are being made to relocate him to SSS custody.

Source: Legit.ng