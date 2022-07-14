The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) court has ruled on the federal government's ban on Twitter

The court held that the act by the government violated the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights

Moreover, the court's verdict came after a suit filed by SERAP and not less than 176 concerned Nigerians

The federal government's ban on Twitter in Nigeria has been described as unlawful by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) court.

Moreover, the ECOWAS in its ruling on Thursday, July 14, ordered the Nigerian government “never to repeat it again”.

The court said the ban was unlawful (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Source: Facebook

The international court declared that it has the jurisdiction to hear the case, adding that it was admissible.

According to the court, the act of suspending the operation of Twitter is unlawful and inconsistent with the provisions of Article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights both of which Nigeria is a state party.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

It ruled:

“The Buhari administration in suspending the operations of Twitter violates the rights of SERAP and 176 concerned Nigerians to the enjoyment of freedom of expression, access to information and the media, as well as the right to a fair hearing."

Going forward, the court called on the government to take necessary steps to align its policies and other measures to give effect to the rights and freedoms and to guarantee a non-repetition of the ban.

The court also ordered President Muhammadu Buhari's administration to bear the costs of the proceedings.

This verdict followed a suit by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and 176 concerned Nigerians.

FG finally lifts suspension on Twitter operations in Nigeria

The government had lifted the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria following the approval of President Buhari.

The decision was announced by Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the chairman of the Technical Committee Nigeria-Twitter Engagement and director-general of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

Kashifu, in a statement in Abuja, said the approval was given following a memo written to the President by the minister of communications and digital economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim.

Source: Legit.ng