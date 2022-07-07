The alleged case of organ harvesting involving Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice is back in court

The Westminster Magistrates' Court will try Senator Ekweremadu and his wife on Thursday, July 7

Notable faces like Senator David Mark and Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, alongside other delegates from Nigeria, were all in attendance at the court venue

United Kingdom, London - Former Senate President, David Mark and Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, the former Minister of State for Education and other delegates of the National Assembly of Nigeria have arrived at the Westminster Magistrates' Court for the alleged organ harvesting trial of Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the former deputy Senate President was apprehended by the UK police for an alleged conspiracy to harvest the kidney of a minor in the UK.

Ex-Senate President, David Mark alongside other delegates from the national assembly were at the Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Source: Twitter

UK court denies Ekweremadu, his wife bail

The accused were thereafter arraigned before a Magistrate where they were both denied bail.

It was gathered that the 15-year-old victim, David Ukpo was compelled by the couple to agree to the donation of his kidney.

Contrastingly, emerging reports further confirmed that Ukpo who is said to be a minor is originally an adult (21-year-old).

Meanwhile, in the new court proceeding, the UK Attorney General, Suella Braverman, is expected to determine whether the case will be tried in the country or Nigeria.

As of the time of this report, Senator Ekweremadu and his wife are yet to appear before the court while some Nigerian senators were in court to witness the trial.

