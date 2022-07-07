Some business owners and students have expressed their excitement as the federal government hints at ending the about four months of ASUU strike soon

The industrial action, which was commenced on February 14 by the academic union, entered its 140 days on Monday, July 4

ASUU had said if the government finished the testing of its paying platform, UTAS and signed the renegotiated agreement, it would call off the strike immediately

The federal government has hinted that it might soon sign an agreement with the Academic Staff Union of the Universities (ASUU) to end the ongoing strike.

The Nation reports that this news has brought excitement to students, taxi drivers, lecturers and traders across campuses in the country.

FG enters negotiation with ASUU Photo Credit: @GuardianNigeria

Source: Facebook

Public universities' students may return to classrooms soon if ASUU and the federal government's statements can go by. This is so as both parties seem to be giving the children of the poor some hope.

FG hints at ending ASUU strike soon

Chris Ngige, who is the minister of labour and employment, first gave the hint in a statement on June 28.

Ngige had said inter-ministerial departments and agencies committees of the federal government would submit their report to President Muhammadu Buhari to decide on the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS)

He said work conditions for university lecturers would be included.

We will call off strike as soon as FG accept UTAS, sign our agreement

ASUU president Emmanuel Osodeke recently stated that the union would call off its industrial action once the federal government accepted UTAS.

Osodeke cited the acceptance of UTAS and the signing of the renegotiated agreement as two conditions under which the union embarked on strike since February 14.

Students, business owners in the universities environments want ASUU strike to be ended soon

News from the two sides excited students, taxi drivers and traders at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) and other varsity campuses in Nigeria.

Students, traders and others who are making their livings lamented that life has been difficult since the strike commenced.

A campus shuttle driver, Okandu Arundel, revealed that the absence of students crippled his business.

He added that he would be the happiest person on earth if the federal government and ASUU could agree and end the strike on time.

