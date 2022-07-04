After over 100 days of strike, Nigerian lecturers' union ASUU said it can resume work as early as Tuesday, July 5, if the FG meets its conditions

ASUU national president, Professor Emmanuel Osedeke, said the union will go back to work if the government accepts UTAS and address other concerns

Professor Osedeke, however, said the strike will continue unless government accept UTAS and honour the 2009 agreement

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says it can end its strike and resume on Tuesday, July 5, if the federal government accepts the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) and addresses other concerns.

ASUU national president, Professor Emmanuel Osedeke, said this while speaking on Channels Television on Monday night, July 4.

Dr Chris Ngige, minister for labour and employment, said decisions will be made soon by President Buhari regarding UTAS. Photo credit: Aisha Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

He, however, said the strike will continue unless government accept UTAS and honour the 2009 agreement.

ASUU strike reportedly enters 140th day

The ASUU strike which started on February 14, 2022, has entered its 140th day on Monday, Leadership noted.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The lecturers' union has been at loggerheads with the federal government, citing the refusal of the latter to honour the 2009 agreement it entered with the Union.

Its demands in the agreements include the condition of service of University lecturers to be reviewed every five years, issue of salaries and allowances, and revitalisation of public universities, among other issues.

The lecturers also want UTAS to be adopted as the payment platform for their salaries in place of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Osodeke said:

“Let government tell us they have finished testing the UTAS and sign the agreement, then tomorrow we will call off the strike.

“We challenge the government, when would they sign the agreement? When would they accept UTAS? These are the two questions we should ask Nigerian government."

Buhari to give final resolution on ASUU strike, UTAS, says Ngige

Meanwhile, the minister for labour and employment, Dr Chris Ngige has revealed that decisions will be made soon by President Muhammadu Buhari to finalise the controversy surrounding UTAS as well as the increment in the wage of university lecturers.

The former governor of Anambra state made this known via a statement on Sunday, June 26 stating that the inter-ministerial departments and agencies committees of the federal government would in turn in their reports on Wednesday, June 29 to help in the decision of the president.

Source: Legit.ng