Barely three days after a community leader in the Birnin Gwari area council decried the payment of N400 million tax to terrorists, a Catholic priest has been abducted.

The Punch reports that Reverend Father Emmanuel Silas of the St. Charles Catholic Church in Zambina, the Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna state was abducted by some yet-be-identified terrorists.

Reverend Father Emmanuel Silas was kidnapped on Monday, July 4. Photo: Kaduna state government

Source: Facebook

Confirming the incident, the chancellor of Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okolo said the terrorists stormed the area in the early hours of Monday, July 4.

His words:

“It is with great pain that we announce to you the kidnapping of our Priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Silas. The event occurred in the early hours of July 04, 2022, when he could not turn up for morning Mass.

“He was abducted from the parish rectory at St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina, in the Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna state."

Catholic priests now at risk of abduction?

The abduction of Father Silas come barely a week after the body of the slain Catholic priest, Reverend Father Vitus Borogo was found on his farm.

Buried in the state's capital city on Thursday, Borogo was killed on June 25, 2022, while his brother, CY Borogo was kidnapped by his abductors.

These incidents have sparked some fear and concerns among residents especially priests in Kaduna state.

Further calling for prayers for the abducted priests Okol said the Diocese would adopt any legitimate means to ensure the quick and safe release of the cleric.

He said:

“We solicit an intense prayer for his quick and safe release. We equally wish to call on all and sundry to refrain from taking the laws into their hands.

“We will use every legitimate means to ensure his quick and safe release.

“May Jesus crucified on the Cross, listen to our prayers and hasten the unconditional release of His Priest and all other kidnapped persons.”

