Kwara Ilorin - A man simply identified as Kola has set his own house ablaze with his wife and children inside the building, Daily Trust reported.

Before the incident, Legit.ng gathered that Kola, a resident of Lekki Phase 1, Eyenkorin Area of Ilorin, Kwara state, was said to have had a rift with his wife.

Confirming the incident, the head of media and publicity for the Kwara state fire service, Hassan Adekunle said the incident occurred on Sunday, July 3.

Mr Adekunle revealed that Kola who owns the house called the fire emergency team after the occurrence of the incident.

Kwara fire service to the rescue

He, however, disclosed that the team of fire extinguishers were able to successfully put out the fire without any effect on other buildings nearby.

He said:

“What we learnt was that the man can’t remember his name now, and his wife had a misunderstanding about two years ago before he relocated to another of his building, leaving the wife and children behind.

“All attempts to settle the matter did not yield results and the move to also convince him to allow the wife and children to live there since he had another house also failed.

“According to the report, the man suddenly appeared on Sunday and sprayed the three bedrooms flat with petrol before setting it ablaze with the children inside that his wife was frustrating him.”

Mr. Adekunle revealed that it took the quick intervention of fellow residents and other people around the vicinity to help rescue the occupants trapped in the fire.

